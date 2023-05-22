Forecast: Direct hit from Typhoon Mawar possible for Guam

Updated tracking for Typhoon Mawar shows another shift southward, placing its eye over the island Wednesday afternoon, which prompted local officials to warn of the potential blow to Guam.

“Mawar is a real threat and a possible direct hit to our island,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a special address, in which she later told residents, “I know it’s been quite some time since we’ve had a storm of this magnitude and it is frightening. I ask you to remain calm. Stay informed. And most importantly, be prepared.”

She announced she will be placing the island into Condition of Readiness 1 at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Local military installations will “concurrently” switch to COR 1, according to the Joint Information Center.

“On its current track, the system is expected to bring tropical storm force winds to Guam as early as Tuesday afternoon, with the possibility of typhoon force winds of 81-110 mph by Wednesday morning,” JIC stated. “Heavy rainfall is likely to develop tonight through the next few days. Rainfall amounts of eight to 15 inches are possible with locally higher amounts. A slowing forward speed could lead to much higher rainfall totals.”

Landon Aydlett, chief meteorologist for the local office of the National Weather Service, confirmed for The Guam Daily Post, however, that Mawar’s exact path is still subject to change, and whether the storm will go over Guam is not yet set in stone.

“A near miss or a direct hit are both possible,” he said.

Additional shelters

Three additional emergency shelters will open Tuesday morning, to house more southern residents, JIC reported Monday evening.

The complete list of shelters, twelve in total, are: