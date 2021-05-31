Forecaster: 'Have a Plan B' for Memorial Day events

A "sluggish" weather system passing between Guam and Yap is expected to bring rain, gusty winds and possible floods over the next few days.

Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist at the Guam Forecast Office of the National Weather Service, told The Guam Daily Post that while the islands of Micronesia won't experience tropical storm conditions, Guam residents should still prepare to change any outdoor holiday events.

"For Memorial Day plans, like picnics – if you're having an outdoor event, have a Plan B in place. Be ready to work with showers and gusty winds," Aydlett said. "Make sure your tents and canopies and tarps are well-secured. If they're not secure, consider taking them down."

Guam could see 2-4 inches of rain today and tomorrow, with some areas getting more. Gusts up to 35 miles per hour are projected. There's a possibility of flooding in low-lying neighborhoods or places near streams and rivers, Aydlett said.

"It's going to be more off-and-on showers, locally heavy at times – but it's not going to be a widespread event as we've seen in other systems in the years past," he said.

Waters off east-facing reefs may be affected enough by the winds to warrant a small craft advisory or a high risk of rip currents, but Aydlett said most of the beaches along the west side of the island, including Tumon Bay, should be safe enough to enjoy while the weather system passes.

'Something we have to watch'

There have been four tropical weather formations in 2021 so far in Micronesia, and while Aydlett clarified there is no true "typhoon season" for the region, we are entering into a more active time of the year for storms.

"As long as the system is southeast and east of Guam, it's something we have to watch; it's not a closed case as long as it's still upstream of us," he said.

NWS Guam and Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense will be teaming up once again to observe Typhoon Preparedness Month in June. Aydlett said residents can keep up with these events, and get typhoon safety tips by following the organizations on social media.