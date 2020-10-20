Foreign policy argument: Statehood for Guam a play against China's expansionist moves

More than two weeks after President Donald Trump dismissed any idea that Guam, the Northern Marianas and possibly Puerto Rico could move toward becoming a state, the issue still reverberates.

Making Guam a state "would be a foreign-policy masterstroke," wrote Eyck Freymann, in an article "Counter China by Making Guam a State," published on Oct. 14 on foreignpolicy.com.

Freymann's takeoff wasn't Trump's comment, but rather that of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer months earlier.

In September, Schumer said that “everything is on the table” if Democrats retake the U.S. Senate next month, including statehood for Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., Freymann wrote.

Freymann: "If Congress is going to add one or more new states, it should also consider the 230,000 Americans of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands."

The strategic logic for making Guam a state is about much more than defense, Freymann wrote, adding later: "Finally, statehood for Guam and the Northern Marianas would send a powerful message to Beijing. Although Chinese diplomats and scholars deny it, China ultimately seeks to drive the United States out of Asia. Washington must make clear that Beijing will never succeed."

Domestically, Freymann added: "Together, Guam and the Marianas would be the ultimate swing state."

But President Trump's argument against giving Guam statehood has to do with his concern that Guam would vote for Democrats and that would in turn weaken Republicans' chances as they fight for control in Congress.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News commentator Sean Hannity, Trump said statehood for Guam would be a strategy by Democrats to stack more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

"They are going to add two or three new states," Trump said, speaking to Hannity.

With new states come new stars on the American flag, and Trump was concerned: "What is the flag going to look like?"

Guam commission weighs in

More than two weeks after Trump's statement, Guam's Commission on Decolonization issued a response Monday.

"It is troubling that the president would so blatantly disregard one of the three internationally recognized political status options available to Guam and other U.S. territories," the commission stated. Independence and free association with the United States are the two other options.

"His reasons for this denial are superficial and selfish – how the flag would look with more than 50 stars on it, and the possibility that a majority of voters in the territories would not vote for him or other Republicans," the commission stated.

The commission stated its statement is not a plea for statehood – or any other status in particular.

"It is merely our assertion that if the United States truly values freedom, justice, and equality, then it must honor its international obligation to support our desire for self-determination," the commission added. "We deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and we cannot remain possessions for another hundred years. We can put our long history of colonial rule and injustice behind us and start anew, but it must begin with recognition, dignity, and respect. It must begin with self-determination – and all options, regardless of partisan politics, should be available to our people."