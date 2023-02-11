Guam Community College is moving forward with its larger construction projects on campus, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last month for a new crime laboratory.

“We are just now waiting for final occupancy, there are two items that are holding the occupancy for this building, one has to do with the generator, which we knew needed additional time to get here and install. And then the other item has to do with the piece of equipment that just needs to be installed for the (digital command controls) to work,” GCC President Mary Okada reported during this month's meeting of the college's board of trustees.

Okada said the resolution of the two pending items would mean officials will be able to move into and use the building.

“So that project is ... at the very tail end of getting final occupancy. And that will include not only the Guam Police Department side but the GCC classrooms in that area,” Okada said.

The next project slated for completion is Building 300, which will house a larger multipurpose auditorium for college and community events, Okada said, adding the construction has been hanging by a thread for quite a long time.

“It is now at 99.65% complete and they are now working off the punch list. So we’re getting close, just to address some minor architectural and mechanical electrical little issues on the punch list and to do some retouching of the paint because the building has been significantly delayed. Some of the paint has already faded, so we’ve asked them to do some touch-up on that and, of course, the digital control program, which is connected to the sustainability piece of the facility,” Okada said.

The last time GCC painted its buildings, the work was all procured through a contractor, Okada said, and now it’s time for a refresh.

“Architects are already working on a new paint scheme for us and the types of paint because, in the next month or so, we will be coming to the board for funding for a full painting for the campus in preparation for accreditation,” Okada said.

Okada mentioned that the darker color choices made in the past might be the reason for the fading.

“The last painting GCC had was seven years ago because that was when the last accreditation was. So they are looking for some additional options for that,” Okada said.

The repainting of GCC is not currently in the budget that was being presented to board members.

“We are collecting projects that are in preparation for accreditation and that will be a request to the board,” Okada said.

Trustees questioned what the color scheme was seven years ago, however, Okada said she did not remember, but that now, with the newer additional buildings, the college might go with a more sophisticated paint scheme.

Other projects

GCC also is working on the financial feasibility study for a wellness center, which is almost finished. College officials should be getting that information soon, so they can submit it to trustees, Okada said.

“They are doing the environmental work and that report should be given to us soon, as well. We’re still pushing through with ... that funding,” Okada said.

“Building B, (the student support services office) is currently at 32% complete,” Okada said, “So, they’ve torn down the old building, they're starting to remove the asphalt and the sidewalks, so that project is moving along.”

GCC has submitted more information to an official with the U.S. Economic Development Administration for a workforce development center, as it is an EDA-funded renovation.

“They’ve accepted our quarterly report, we’re finalizing now, there’s some updated documents that we need from the architects in order for us to submit the full bid packet to the EDA representative so they can approve us going out to bid,” Okada said.

Bid documents have been put together, she told the board.

“It had to do with updating the stamps because they had since expired. … We should have it this week, if not today," Okada said.

The classes slated for the workforce development center previously were taught at the GCA Trades Academy in Barrigada, for which GCC received a $1.2 million EDA grant to do the renovation.

“It really is focused on ship repair and everything ship repair has to do with – construction, welding, and so we’ll have satellite locations for construction, (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), welding and so that’s all being outfitted. There are four classrooms in the front part of the building, so it’s really a hardening and a renovation of the whole facility, but that is also necessary for us in order for us to do any renovations here,” Okada said.

Okada said, in order to take down a building, the college needs to have an alternative space to move programs temporarily.

“We’re going to see that coming up with the culinary facility, as well. Once that (workforce development center) is done, that will allow us to move the program so we can take these buildings down,” Okada said.

Another project, to install a canopy at the student center, is 71% complete, Okada said.

“They’re stripping off the framework and the scaffolding for the roof slab and the beams and installing the electrical (components), the conduits and the boxes,” she said.