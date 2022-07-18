Forestry official: Tapping into unused government land awaits master plan

Guam has a surplus of untapped land, but a Forestry System Plan under review could put GovGuam lands to good use.

One-third of the land on island is owned by the government of Guam; the federal government owns a third and private ownership takes up the remaining third.

The Bureau of Statistics and Plans, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Land Management and other agencies convened several months ago to understand what land reservations have been made in the past for conservation areas, officials recounted during this month's meeting of the Islandwide Beautification Task Force.

Christine Fejeran, head of the Forestry Division within the Department of Agriculture, on Tuesday told the IBTF that the plan would help identify where to start.

“The benefit here will be when the Forest System Plan is implemented, this will give us the access to the GovGuam properties, where we can really start looking at use,” Fejeran said.

Sites identified would be used for recreational purposes, which will include public access to undeveloped areas.

“If it’s an access issue, then we can really start to explore the benefits of a forest park, the park system plan. How will people utilize these sites, access trails, maintenance of trails to keep people on a trail,” Fejeran stressed.

Boonie stompers in Guam's jungles may think veering off an established hiking trail sounds adventurous, but Fejeran cautioned doing so has an impact on the environment.

“Blazing new paths create more erosion issues and invasive species spread. There’s so much potential here for this plan,” she said.

The forestry plan is the inventory of the land required through the Legacy Act. According to Fejeran, BSP has been a critical partner in initiating the project.

The plan details lands that have been set aside as having priority for use.

“Resources, whether it was a water issue, conservation of forest, soil protection, and so this plan really puts together an inventory. As we move forward, each property, when funds are available and work can be done, it prioritizes what type of work can do on these properties based on a plan per site,” Fejeran said.

This is important, she said, because land has characteristics that make each lot unique — land use varies throughout the island.

“In a management effort, a decision to work in Malesso' may not be the exact and best plan for a site up north on limestone forest or a property with limestone,” she said, providing an example of Guam's diverse landscapes.

The plan is beneficial, Fejeran said, because specific management plans for each site will address recreational use and conservation practices applied to the specific plot of land.

“It gives us the vehicle to protect these sites better,” she said.