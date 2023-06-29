A former member of the governor's Cabinet was indicted on charges related to sexually assaulting and harassing a 17-year-old boy.

On Tuesday afternoon, a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam produced a true bill finding probable cause to charge Adrian Peter Cruz, 41, who once was a part of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration, with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and promoting prostitution as third-degree felonies and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

The indictment, which doesn't provide much detail about Cruz's alleged actions, states he committed criminal sexual conduct by intentionally engaging in sexual contact with the 17-year-old by touching his inner thigh and using force or coercion, and committed harassment by threatening to strike, kick, shove or offensively touch the victim.

As for promoting prostitution, the charging document states Cruz "knowingly solicited a person to commit or engage in prostitution."

According to Guam law, "a person who engages in, or agrees to engage in, or offers to engage in, sexual penetration or sexual contact or in any sexual conduct or act with another person for a fee or in consideration of pecuniary benefit commits the crime of prostitution."

Cruz was accused of committing criminal sexual conduct and harassment May 26 and promoting prostitution May 31.

In addition to the Office of the Attorney General providing the indictment to The Guam Daily Post, it attached a summons for Cruz to appear before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison in the Superior Court at 10 a.m. July 19 to answer to the charges in the indictment.

Whether Cruz is to be released or confined by the Department of Corrections in light of the charges is expected to be decided at the hearing.

Arrest and resignation

Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella confirmed last week that a complaint was filed against Cruz on June 9, and that he was arrested, booked and released the next day.

Savella said Cruz being booked and released was done under the advisement of the AG's office.

After receiving confirmation of the arrest, Attorney General Douglas Moylan explained to the Post that GPD's Domestic Assault Response Team contacted his office, and Assistant AG Christine Tenorio in particular, with information surrounding the arrest that was incomplete, prompting Tenorio to advise that Cruz be booked and released.

On Monday, Moylan confirmed his office received the report and was reviewing it. He was unable to comment on grand jury proceedings as they are under seal and not open to the public.

After Cruz's arrest was confirmed, Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin told the Post the administration received a resignation letter from Cruz dated June 6, but Adelup didn't receive the letter until June 10 – the day Cruz was arrested. Paco-San Agustin stated the administration didn't have any information on Cruz's arrest or release.

In light of the indictment, the Post inquired with Paco San-Agustin for a comment and she stated: "Mr. Cruz tendered his resignation and is no longer employed with the government of Guam. We trust the judicial process will take its course."

Cruz was appointed May 18 to be executive director of the Hagåtña Restoration and Revitalization Authority. Prior to that, he served in other roles in the administration. According to a release at the time announcing his new role, Cruz had served as a senior policy adviser at Adelup, deputy director of the Guam Department of Agriculture, chair of the Estoriå-ta Commission and chair of the Free Association Task Force under the Commission on Decolonization.