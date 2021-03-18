Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero ordered U.S. and Guam flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of former Agat commissioner and World War II survivor Antonio R. Terlaje who died March 13. He was 93.

"We express our deepest condolences at the passing of a colleague of the Mayors' Council of Guam," MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said Monday.

Terlaje was Agat commissioner, now the equivalent of Agat mayor, from Jan. 10, 1977 to Jan. 12, 1981.

"We join Guam in mourning the late Agat Commissioner Antonio Reyes Terlaje," the governor said in a statement Wednesday. "We extend our condolences to his family and friends."

The governor said Terlaje was a World War II survivor and endured forced labor in the rice fields.

"Postwar, he would rise up to leadership roles as commissioner and in the Department of Education, Department of Commerce, Commercial Port and various boards," the governor said.

In honor of Terlaje's death, the governor ordered that U.S. and Guam flags be flown at half-staff at the governor's complex and on all public buildings and grounds, until the date of interment.

Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje on Tuesday paid tribute to his late uncle.

"My uncle Antonio Terlaje loved his family and he loved the people of his village," the senator said. "He served the people of Agat with all his heart and he instilled in me. Rest, my tihu."