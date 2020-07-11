Former Air War College commandant assumes AAFB command

Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane assumed command of the 36th Wing during a change-of-command ceremony held Wednesday at Andersen Air Force Base.

Sloane previously served as the commandant of the Air War College.

As installation commander, Sloan assumed command of five groups, 20 squadrons, and 14 joint tenant units executing U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Bomber Task Force, Theatre Security Packages, contingency response and Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Operations from Andersen Air Force Base.

The ceremony was presided over remotely by 11th Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm, who thanked the outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. Gentry W. Boswell, for his exceptional leadership.

“To the men and women of the 36th Wing, I am thrilled to be a part of this great wing, mission and culture, and I’m humbled to be your commander,” Sloane said. “I’m excited and ready to get to work. I look forward to continuing to build relationships with GovGuam and our military partners, neighboring villages and mayors.”

Boswell will be the director of Manpower, Organization and Resources for the Deputy Chief of Staff, Manpower, Personnel and Services, Headquarters U.S. Air Force at the Pentagon.

During his speech, Krumm thanked Boswell for his exceptional leadership during command and said that his efforts and dedication are what make the U.S. Air Force the best in the world.

“As Gen. Boswell‘s command comes to a close, I can only note one flaw, the incredibly big shoes he leaves behind to fill,” said Krumm. “Luckily for us, we are welcoming Gen. Sloane and his family.”

As installation commander, Sloane is responsible for the well-being of more than 7,900 joint military and civilian personnel on Andersen, according to an Andersen press release.