A former airman accused of raping a 9-year-old girl known to him in 2018 was denied his request to get out of prison.

Defendant Louis Anthony Vargas requested a bail redetermination to be released from prison to a third-party custodian, while under electronic monitoring.

However, Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola issued her decision on January 7 stating the defendant is a significant flight risk.

“Vargas has failed to comply with previous court orders, including leaving Guam without court approval. Further, the court is concerned with the threat defendant poses to the community, as defendant is charged with harming a minor child,” Sukola states in her decision.

Vargas said the trip was to visit his terminally ill father.

Vargas, who was an Air Force technical sergeant on Andersen Air Force Base when he was arrested and charged in July 2018, also argued previously that he had been injured in multiple fights at the Department of Corrections.

The court, however, said the allegations that he has been physically abused by others behind bars should be brought before DOC.

On July 26, 2018, Vargas was accused of assaulting a 9-year old girl at a Mangilao residence.

He was indicted on eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault and six two counts of second-degree criminal sexual assault. Each count include a special allegation of a crime against a vulnerable victim.