A former airman appealing his criminal sexual conduct conviction argued the government had "cheated" by denying his constitutional rights.

On Wednesday morning, the Supreme Court of Guam held oral arguments for Louis Anthony Vargas' appeal of his conviction of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony with a special allegation of a crime against a vulnerable victim. He received a 15-year sentence.

Vargas, a former Air Force technical sergeant on Andersen Air Force Base, was charged in 2018 after a witness reported to police she saw Vargas putting on his shorts and a 9-year-old girl lying naked on a bed. A rape kit was administered on the girl and resulted in DNA profile consistent with Vargas'.

Of the 15 charges brought against him, Vargas was convicted of one. His appellate attorney, Braddock Huesman, argued before Supreme Court justices that the Office of the Attorney General had "cheated" by denying Vargas his constitutional rights.

"First, the trial court denied Mr. Vargas the use of an expert witness during the preparation and evaluation and ultimately the presentation of his case," Huesman said. "Second, Mr. Vargas was not able to call witnesses on his behalf. And third, the prosecutor committed prosecutorial misconduct."

Huesman spent a half-hour detailing each topic to argue Vargas is entitled to a new trial.

Assistant Attorney General Marianne Woloschuk disagreed with Huesman on all points. She argued Vargas wasn't entitled to a new trial.

Woloschuk explained there was no prejudice to Vargas when he wasn't allowed to properly prepare an expert witness and question his accusers. She also added the alleged prosecutorial misconduct occurred when the trial attorney misspoke, but she "immediately corrected herself."

Woloschuk further argued that even if Vargas was granted a new trial and allowed to prepare an expert witness and question his accusers, the evidence brought against him still would result in a guilty verdict for the one charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, with a special allegation of a crime against a vulnerable victim.

"The reason he didn't get an acquittal of the last charge wasn't because of not having an expert witness. It's because of the weight of the evidence," Woloshuck said. "It's because the mother testified, the victim testified and then Healing Hearts testified and DNA experts testified, and they were not able to rule out ... that DNA was found inside the victim."