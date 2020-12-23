A former airman accused of raping a 9-year-old girl known to him in 2018 wants a Superior Court of Guam judge to release him under the watch of a third-party custodian and while wearing an electronic monitor.

Louis Anthony Vargas, who was an Air Force technical sergeant on Andersen Air Force Base when he was arrested and charged in July 2018, appeared before Judge Anita Sukola on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Defense attorney Stephen Hattori told the court the defendant has been injured in multiple fights that broke out at the Department of Corrections.

DOC has confirmed Vargas brought up the issue in 2019 and the court denied a similar request.

In April, he allegedly got into a fight with another detainee, but DOC officials said he has not had any recent issues.

The court, however, said the allegations that he has been physically abused by others behind bars should be brought before DOC.

Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio objected to the defense claims, as the government was not given any notice to prepare DOC representatives or other witnesses to testify on the matter.

Vargas will be back in court on Jan. 5. The court is expected to make a decision on his request to get out of prison ahead of his Feb. 3 trial.

The charges

He is accused of assaulting a 9-year old girl at a Mangilao residence on July 26, 2018. Vargas was indicted on charges of first-degree criminal sexual assault and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual assault. All charges include a special allegation of a crime against a vulnerable victim.

He was previously released on his own recognizance but violated the court's conditions by traveling to the states. He was able to do so by failing to relinquish one of his two passports. Vargas said the trip was to visit his terminally ill father.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations worked with the Guam Police Department in the investigation in 2018, stated Andersen Air Force Base public affairs at the time.

Vargas' job on the base included leading airfield assessment with the 36th Mobility Readiness Squadron.