Louis Anthony Vargas will spend 15 years in the Department of Corrections prison for sexually molesting a 9-year-old girl known to him, and the former airman will have to register as a level-one sex offender.

Vargas was sentenced before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Monday.

He was given 20 years with all but 10 years suspended for the conviction of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, and seven years with all but two years suspended for the special allegation of a crime against a vulnerable victim.

The sentence will run consecutively putting Vargas in jail for the next decade and a half.

The defense plans to fight the court’s decision.

“Obviously, myself and the family are disappointed in the length of the sentence given the facts that came out at trial,” said defense attorney Stephen Hattori. “Mr. Vargas, like all defendants convicted at trial have the right to appeal. We will exercise that right.”

It was said in court that Vargas will be placed on three years of parole after he is released.

“The minor victim and her family have waited for justice to be served for over three years. Nothing can lessen the emotional turmoil that the minor victim and her mother have gone through and will continue to go through. I want to thank the victim’s mother for providing the support to her daughter during this difficult process and ensuring her voice was heard,” said Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio.

“There was overwhelming evidence of the criminal sexual conduct that the defendant committed against this vulnerable victim. Commission of these crimes on this island will be prosecuted to the fullest extent so that our children can be safe," Tenorio said.

A jury convicted Vargas in May. The remaining charges including first-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed without prejudice.

Vargas was an Air Force technical sergeant on Andersen Air Force Base when he was charged in 2018.

According to the prosecution, a witness told police that she heard rustling noises coming from the victim’s bedroom but discovered the door was locked. The witness then looked into the window and saw the victim lying naked on the bed and the defendant putting on his shorts. A rape kit was administered by Healing Hearts Crisis Center within 48-hours of the sexual assault and sent off for testing; results revealed DNA profile consistent with the defendant’s.

During the hearing last week, he along with his family asked the court for leniency, as Vargas contends, he is an innocent man.

“I’m not a pervert. I am not a pedophile. I am not a rapist," Louis Vargas has said. “I ask for leniency.”

“I am not a threat to the community … I am not a violent person, but I protect and stand up for the women in my family and in my life,” said Vargas during Friday’s hearing. “I know the public may expect me to stand here and either apologize or say that I committed these things, but you heard the witnesses testify to my character. I cannot stand before the court and say that I committed these things. I did not,” Louis Vargas said.

The child’s family also testified last Thursday asking the court for the harshest punishment possible.

"She did not deserve this. No one does. No one!" a woman speaking for the victim said. "Louis, what you did not account for was the bravery of (the victim) to finally speak up, ... and the courage for her to be in court to tell you that enough is enough. ... Though my voice breaks in anger, tears and pain, I once told you when you truly love someone that you will forgive them no matter what. I choose to forgive you even though you show no remorse. Today, I will no longer be hard on myself. Today, I choose to let go. ... May God have mercy on you."