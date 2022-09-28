A former airport police officer at the center of the gambling scandal that implicated multiple agencies last year is expected to withdraw his termination appeal at the Civil Service Commission, following Tuesday's decision that he did not properly resign before being fired from the agency.

Jericho Santos was terminated in late December 2020 for reportedly promoting a poker gambling app at work, violating personnel rules against gambling or unlawful betting during work hours and promoting gambling on government premises.

Santos challenged the decision, arguing that he had resigned beforehand.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

After an extensive hearing Tuesday, the commission decided that Santos' resignation was not effective before the termination was handed down.

Following that determination, CSC Administrative Law Judge Eric Miller intended to proceed with setting a status call for a hearing on the merits, drawing concern from attorney Jay Arriola, legal counsel for the Guam International Airport Authority.

"All that's required is an order dismissing this matter. ... He did not appeal the adverse action, he appealed his resignation," Arriola said. "It's the only issue. As we all heard all day, he's not challenging the gambling. He admitted to it. So, there's nothing further for the commission to decide."

Leave the 'past behind'

As Arriola argued with CSC officials on what the appeal pertained to and the proper way to move forward in the case, Santos ultimately stepped in and acknowledged that Arriola was correct.

"My appeal is only on the resignation letter. I think this will be our final hearing and we'll put this past behind. That is all I want," Santos said, which was followed up with a "Thank you," from Arriola.

Santos is expected to submit written confirmation withdrawing the appeal.

The hearing became contentious at times as Arriola and Santos' representative, Loida Lewis, argued their positions.

During the hearing, Arriola would refer to information in the proposed adverse action against Santos, as he attempted to probe the former airport officer's credibility.

Arriola said that in the proposed adverse action papers, Santos had admitted to having started a WhatsApp group "and successfully recruited 249 active members, including airport police, security guards, airport firefighters, Guam police, Guam firefighters, Guam National Guard, DZSP personnel, Superior Court marshals, local business owners, civilians, off-island participants and players."

"Did you admit that, Mr. Santos?" Arriola asked, followed immediately by an objection from Lewis.

The U.S. Secret Service was said to have been conducting an investigation regarding alleged online gambling activities, and accusations of gambling among government workers reached the Port Authority of Guam and Guam Power Authority as well.

Arriola later stated that if the termination is made to stand, Santos would not be eligible for another law enforcement role, and that is what airport management desired.

Applicable rules

There appeared to be some confusion as to what personnel rules actually applied in terms of governing resignations at the airport authority, with some references being made to personnel rules from the Department of Administration.

Arriola cited GIAA's regulations, which allowed employees to resign by giving written notice to the agency's executive manager. He honed in on that specific requirement during the hearing.

Santos said he eventually submitted his resignation to Vince Naputi, airport police chief, citing that the airport police have a paramilitary structure with a chain of command to follow. However, the resignation letter was addressed to GIAA Executive Manager John Quinata.

Miller confirmed that the airport's rules are controlling, but offered some wiggle room with an interpretation that serving one's supervisor is equal to serving the executive manager. Opposite that is the interpretation that resignations are to be hand-delivered to the executive manager or the executive manager's secretary, Miller said.

However, Arriola noted that the airport's rules also state that "upon receipt" of a resignation letter, the executive manager may decide to make the resignation effective immediately or sooner than the effective date in the letter.

"The rule further says, 'Once a resignation letter is delivered to the executive manager,' not to the supervisor, not to the front desk clerk, 'it may not be later withdrawn without the consent of the executive manager.' That's key," Arriola said.

Santos indicated that he didn't know and wasn't told to go directly to the executive manager. Although he acknowledged that he was given a personnel booklet at the agency, Santos said the booklet was more than 100 pages and employees "just glance" through the booklet.

Later testimony from another witness indicated that the airport's personnel rules are given to all airport employees, and that employees are expected to read and comply with the policy.