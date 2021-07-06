A former airport police officer's bid to challenge his termination from the agency will wait as the local court proceeds with hearings on his criminal charges.

Pan Sa Kim was terminated in early April 2020 following an administrative investigation into allegations that he inappropriately touched a woman he assisted in early January 2020.

Kim appealed the termination at the Civil Service Commission, claiming that he was not afforded due process and that management acted too late. 

Moving in parallel to the employment matter is the criminal aspect of the case. Kim was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and official misconduct, both as misdemeanors. He pleaded not guilty in January 2020.

During a CSC status call Wednesday, Joshua Walsh, Kim's legal counsel at the commission, stated that court hearings are scheduled for the end of August, and suggested returning to the CSC around that time to see where they are with the criminal matter. 

The parties are scheduled to meet again at the CSC in early September. 

In the criminal case, Kim's counsel requested to obtain any internal affairs reports regarding the conduct of any officers the prosecution intends to call to trial. Specifically, the request was for any evidence of perjurious conduct, or similar dishonesty as to the credibility of any officer the prosecution intends to call.

However, Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon denied the request, essentially stating that Kim's counsel failed to establish the materiality of any internal affairs records as well as the existence of such investigations.   

According to court documents, Kim allegedly arrived at the victim's residence wanting to retrieve a phone charger he gave her earlier in the day while interviewing the victim for another case.

Kim reportedly followed her when she walked into the bedroom to retrieve the charger.

He then allegedly stroked the woman’s hair and touched her breast. She told authorities the suspect said he wished they had met under "better circumstances" and wanted to make sure she was "okay." The victim asked him to leave.

Kim reportedly denied touching her inappropriately and told police, "he didn't intend to make her feel uncomfortable."

Kim was also arrested in September 2019 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman known to him earlier that month.

He was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

Airport management at the time said it would conduct an internal review. 

However, the case was dismissed without prejudice in October 2019. According to a motion from the Office of the Attorney General, the grand jury did not indict Kim.

