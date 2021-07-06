A former airport police officer's bid to challenge his termination from the agency will wait as the local court proceeds with hearings on his criminal charges.

Pan Sa Kim was terminated in early April 2020 following an administrative investigation into allegations that he inappropriately touched a woman he assisted in early January 2020.

Kim appealed the termination at the Civil Service Commission, claiming that he was not afforded due process and that management acted too late.

Moving in parallel to the employment matter is the criminal aspect of the case. Kim was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and official misconduct, both as misdemeanors. He pleaded not guilty in January 2020.

During a CSC status call Wednesday, Joshua Walsh, Kim's legal counsel at the commission, stated that court hearings are scheduled for the end of August, and suggested returning to the CSC around that time to see where they are with the criminal matter.

The parties are scheduled to meet again at the CSC in early September.

In the criminal case, Kim's counsel requested to obtain any internal affairs reports regarding the conduct of any officers the prosecution intends to call to trial. Specifically, the request was for any evidence of perjurious conduct, or similar dishonesty as to the credibility of any officer the prosecution intends to call.

However, Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon denied the request, essentially stating that Kim's counsel failed to establish the materiality of any internal affairs records as well as the existence of such investigations.