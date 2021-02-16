A former police officer at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority is challenging his termination from the agency, claiming that he was not afforded due process and that management acted too late.

Pan Sa Kim was terminated in early April 2020 following an administrative investigation into allegations that he inappropriately touched a woman he assisted in early January 2020.

Kim was arrested and pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and official misconduct, both misdemeanors, during an arraignment in January.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Kim's case is still in pretrial status.

According to court documents, Kim allegedly arrived at the victim's residence wanting to retrieve a phone charger he gave her earlier in the day while interviewing the victim for another case.

Kim was reportedly told to hold on as the victim retrieved the charger, but allegedly entered the residence and made his way to the woman's bedroom, where he asked if she was OK and stroked her hair, causing her discomfort.

He allegedly told the victim that "he wished they met under 'better circumstances,'" according to court documents, and allegedly reached over her shoulder, and touched her left breast, before being told to leave.

In the termination papers, then-Airport Executive Manager Tom Ada wrote that although Kim indicated the victim never told him to stay outside, he failed to dispute that the victim never gave him permission to enter the residence.

"The fact that you failed to obtain permission to enter (the victim's) residence is consistent with your statements to GIAA during the administrative investigation that you assumed it was okay to enter into her home passing two barriers, a mesh magnetic curtain and a baby gate blocking the front entrance door," Ada wrote.

Kim indicated that the victim never told him to leave the residence "in any distress tone" but it is unclear as to whether she asked him to leave at all, and based on his failure to deny this, it appears he was told to leave, according to Ada.

Ada also wrote that Kim failed to dispute or address that he stroked the victim's hair, told her he wished they met under better circumstances and reached over to rub her son's right cheek. The only dispute is whether he inappropriately touched the victim's breast, according to the adverse action.

"Further, I find that you were not completely truthful during the administrative investigation. You stated that you did not recall touching or moving (the victim's) hair away form her face. However, the administrative investigation reveals that you did in fact touch (the victim's) hair. Therefore, it appears that you did in fact make inappropriate contact with (the victim)," Ada wrote.

In his appeal to the Civil Service Commission, Kim argues that management was harsh in its decision to terminate because he was "never adjudicated in court." His case is still pending.

Kim further argues that management's final adverse action came about 71 days after the airport knew or should have known about the incident, on Jan. 23, 2020. He refers to the 1998 GIAA personnel rules regarding final notice coming no later than 60 days. However, the "60-day rule" was changed to 90 days in December 2018.

Kim also states management should have sent its decision within 10 days of his response to the charges. He states his response was sent on March 21, 2020, while the airport responded on April 3, 2020.

The matter is set for a status call at the CSC in late April.