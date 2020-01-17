A former altar boy alleges he was sexually abused at least 10 times by a priest in the late 1960s.

The plaintiff, a Sinajana resident, used the pseudonym X.X. to maintain his privacy.

The lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday, alleges he was sexually abused on multiple occasions by the late Arnold Bendowski, who served as a Capuchin priest at St. Jude Thaddeus Church in Sinajana.

X.X. alleges the abuse began in 1968 when he was 11 years old and serving as an altar boy at the Sinajana church.

The civil complaint alleges Bendowski often bought the boy candy and gum, and took him to get lunch or ice cream.

The alleged abuse occurred during a swimming outing at the Lonfit River where the boy was ordered to swim naked.

Bendowski’s “purported kindness” was in reality a process of grooming him for the upcoming sexual abuse, according to Attorney Anthony Perez, who represents the plaintiff.

The sexual abuse occurred in the priest’s office after Mass. The complaint alleges the boy was sexually assaulted and ordered to perform sexual acts on the priest.

“The sexual abuse caused great shame, shock, terror and pain to plaintiff,” court documents state. The boy was also ordered not to tell anyone about the sexual abuse.

Attorney Perez said his client never told his parents what happened to him and he quit being an altar boy and no longer attended Mass at the church.

The lawsuit seeks exemplary and punitive damages from the Capuchin Franciscans to be determined at trial.