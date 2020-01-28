A former altar boy who aspired to join the Boy Scouts when he was younger has come forward with allegations that he was sexually abused by the late Louis Brouillard in the late 1970s.

R.G.M., who used initials to protect his identity, filed a lawsuit in the District Court of Guam against the Boy Scouts of America accusing Brouillard, a former priest on Guam and scoutmaster, of engaging in sexually predatory practices

The plaintiff alleges the abuse began when he was 11 years old serving as an altar boy at the Barrigada San Vicente Catholic Church in 1977.

R.G.M. aspired to join the Boy Scouts when Brouillard was a leader and joined other boys on two Boy Scout outings to the Lonfit River.

During the outings, R.G.M. understood from the other boys that if the Boy Scouts removed their clothes and swam naked, they would receive free fast food in exchange from Brouillard.

On one occasion, Brouillard allegedly fondled and groped the boy.

The event caused R.G.M. to stop being an altar boy and lose interest in joining the Boy Scouts, the lawsuit states.

The civil complaint, filed by R.G.M.’s attorney Michael Berman, seeks $5 million in damages.