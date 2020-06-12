Former Andersen AFB worker denies theft

A man who worked on Andersen Air Force Base denied that he was involved in an alleged theft on the military installation.

Aniceto T. Deles, 54, pleaded not guilty to the federal charges handed down against him during a virtual hearing held before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

He stands accused of stealing cash and gold coins from a victim on the air base and was indicted on a charge of theft within special maritime and territorial jurisdiction.

According to court documents, the case involves $1,000 cash and eight gold coins. The value of the coins exceeded $1,000, documents state.

Jury selection and trial was set for Aug. 18.