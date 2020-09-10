Guam's former archbishop, Anthony S. Apuron, is using another person's challenge to a 2016 law that lifted the civil statute of limitations on child sex abuse, to ask the court this week to temporarily halt all proceedings in clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed against him.

Apuron said the outcome of the challenge brought by former police officer A.J. Balajadia's lawyer to the 2016 law would impact similar claims of child sex abuse against him.

Apuron, convicted by a Vatican tribunal of sex abuse of minors, is accused in civil court of sexually abusing at least 10 minors from the 1970s to around 1990.

His accusers sued him after the signing of Public Law 33-187 in 2016.

That 2016 law allows victims of child sex abuse to sue their abusers and the institutions with which they are associated, at any time after the abuse.

On Tuesday, Apuron, through attorney Jacqueline Terlaje, asked the court to stay further action in the cases against him, pending final court adjudication in the child sex abuse case filed by Florencio S. Rupley Jr. against Balajadia.

Rupley, represented by attorney Charles McDonald II, sued Balajadia in August this year, 35 years after the alleged abuse.

Rupley alleges that Balajadia molested and raped him in 1985 when he was 11.

'Unconstitutional'

Attorney Thomas Fisher, representing Balajadia, asked the local court to dismiss the case "as extinct, beyond the court's jurisdiction and therefore states no claim upon which relief can be granted."

He said a 1987 time bar for civil action in the matter was perfect and complete for an action that occurred in 1985.

That's because prior to the 2016 strengthening of the statute of limitations period, he said, the civil limitations would have run out within two years after the act. That's no later than 1987, Fisher said.

"The application of a lengthened statute of limitations in this matter is unconstitutional," Fisher said.

'Questions of state law'

Public Law 31-07, signed in 2011, also opened a two-year window for past victims of child sex abuse to file a civil suit.

Apuron, through his attorney, said whether the 2016 law is invalid and the applicability of the 2011 law in these cases "are questions of state law."

In Terlaje's filing, she said irrespective of whether a state court determines the validity or invalidity of the 2011 and 2016 laws, the cases against Apuron would be affected by the determination of Guam's highest court "and may potentially render moot all, if not some, claims" made by plaintiffs, for events that happened as far back as 40-plus years ago.

Terlaje filed multiple requests for suspension of proceedings in the U.S. District Court of Guam on Tuesday.

Apuron asked the court to hold off on further proceedings in 10 specific cases filed in federal court against him.

They include those filed by former Agat altar boys and his own nephew, as well as a libel and slander case. Other cases against him were filed in local court.

Some 300 Guam child sex abuse cases, using the 2016 law, have been filed in local and federal courts against the Catholic Church on Guam and those associated with it, other religious institutions, schools, the Boy Scouts of America, and others.