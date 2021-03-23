U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, on Monday, denied former Archbishop Anthony S. Apuron's motion to temporarily halt proceedings in Guam's clergy sex abuse cases.

Apuron, in 2020, used another person's challenge to a 2016 law that lifted the civil statute of limitations on child sexual abuse, to ask the court to stay all proceedings in the clergy abuse cases against him.

The Vatican stripped Apuron of his authority and title for allegedly sexually molesting minors. Apuron also faces civil cases of sexual abuse allegations of at least 10 minors.

The judge, in her two-page order, noted that the plaintiff in the other case filed on Sept. 25, 2020 a notice of voluntary dismissal before the disposition of the motion to dismiss.

"Without the parallel pending territorial court proceeding, the court finds Defendant's Motion is rendered moot, and hereby denies the Motion," the judge wrote.

In the other case, former police officer A.J. Balajadia, through his lawyer, challenged the 2016 law that allows victims of child sexual abuse to sue their abusers and the institutions with which they are associated, at any time after the abuse.

Apuron said in his 2020 filings that the outcome of that separate challenge would impact similar claims of child sex abuse against him.

The former archbishop requested the federal court in 2020 to abstain from and stay further proceedings in this action pending the Superior Court of Guam's resolution of the motion to dismiss in the other case.

Apuron is among dozens of Guam clergy accused of child sexual abuse. There are now nearly 300 claims, totaling more than $1 billion.

The Archdiocese of Agana filed for bankruptcy to try to settle the claims and keep its Catholic parishes and schools open.