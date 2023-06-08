Former attorney's hostage trial nearing end

Almost two years after John Richard Bordallo Bell was charged with terrorizing, felonious restraint and misdemeanor assault for allegedly holding at least four women hostage at his office, his trial will be coming to a close.

Bell, a former attorney, was charged in August 2021 after Guam Police Department officers responded to a disturbance at Bell's law office in Tamuning and met with four women who reported Bell held them hostage, threatened them and attacked them.

One of the victims also reported that Bell kept her from leaving the building and threatened her if she tried to use her cellphone, saying that the mafia, government and senators were out to get him, court documents state.

On Wednesday morning, Bell's trial continued in the Superior Court of Guam with his attorney, William Gavras, calling a witness to the stand. The prosecution rested its case earlier this week.

The witness was Susie Santos, a GPD officer, who testified she interviewed one of the women, an employee of the office, at the scene. It wasn't indicated whether she was a victim. Gavras questioned Santos primarily about a report she wrote up related to the interview.

"Did (she) tell you that since she's been employed with Mr. Bell, she noticed he had a pattern of paranoia regarding government corruption that has been escalated daily?" Gavras asked. Santos confirmed that was their conversation.

Gavras read the rest of Santos' report on Bell's behavior at the office, stopping between sentences to confirm whether she had written it.

According to the report, the woman told Santos that Bell would "randomly yell about his conspiracies," which stopped the women from working for about two hours before Bell would leave the office, come back later and do it again.

Gavras ended his questioning after receiving confirmation from Santos. Prosecutor Basil O'Mallan attempted to ask Santos questions about the woman's demeanor in his cross-examination, but Gavras objected, leading Judge Maria Cenzon to stop the questioning.

O'Mallan elected not to ask any further questions. Cenzon released the jury for the rest of the day and said closing arguments would be held Thursday morning.