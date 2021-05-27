A former bank and former university employee is facing 10 years in federal prison after he admitted to having sexually explicit images of a teenage girl on his company phone in 2015.

Defendant Steven C. Mamaril, 32, was charged with possession of child pornography in the District Court of Guam.

He agreed to admit to the allegations before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Wednesday.

“How do you plead to the charge? Guilty or not guilty?” said Tydingco-Gatewood

“Guilty,” Mamaril said.

The alleged incident occurred when the defendant was employed with the Bank of Guam, court documents state.

According to the plea agreement, between Jan. 1, 2015 and April 21, 2015, the defendant knowingly possessed one or more matters that he knew contained a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The alleged sexually explicit conduct was created using an iPhone, which showed the teen’s genital area and was stored on the minor’s phone.

In Jan. 2015, employees of the Bank of Guam started a Whatsapp group chat titled, “For the Boys and B***hes,” with 14 bank employees as members of the group, court document state.

“There was a group chat that I took part in,” he said. “There was pictures sent from another individual. I knew she was a minor and I sent it to another individual.”

“What kind of picture was it? What did it depict?” Tydingco-Gatewood said.

“It depicted a picture of a nude female,” he said.

“So the nude depiction showing her genitals and pubic area. Would you agree to that Mr. Mamaril?” she said.

“Yes,” he said.

On March 21, 2015, the video of the teen was sent to the group chat, documents state.

“So members of the chat started making comments about this 16-year-old minor?” she said.

“Yes,” he said.

“OK, then somebody started thinking that this was a minor. What happened?” she said.

“Yes. I’m not active on that chat. I didn’t come across where it said to delete the photos,” he said.

It’s alleged that the defendant downloaded and stored the images on his phone two days later before texting it to another phone number.

On April 21, 2015, the defendant allegedly admitted that he joined the group chat using the bank’s official work phone, and knew that the video was of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Mamaril faces up to 10 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

He will also have to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, documents state.

Mamaril was allowed to remain out of prison.

Sentencing will be scheduled for October of this year.