The winner of Miss Guam World 2012 is facing a felony charge for allegedly trying to strangle a woman known to her.

Court documents released Monday state the case against 30-year-old Jeneva Kristina Bosko stems from an assault complaint made to the Guam Police Department on the morning of Jan. 22.

A witness, according to a magistrate report, told responding officers that Bosko had “beat up” the victim.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Bosko allegedly entered the woman’s bedroom, pushed her backwards on to a bed and punched her in the face numerous times.

“After the punches stopped, the defendant placed her hands around the victim’s neck, squeezing, but is stopped by (a witness) who is able to get the defendant off of the victim,” a declaration from the Office of the Attorney General alleged.

Bosko competed in and won the Miss World Guam pageant in 2012. She went on to represent the island in the global pageant later that year.

According to court documents, Bosko currently is an outpatient at Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, and told officers “that she recently changed her (medication) and that she ‘felt violent’ that morning.”

She has been charged with attempted strangulation as a third-degree felony and two counts of family violence as misdemeanors.

(Daily Post Staff)