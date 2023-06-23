A former Cabinet member of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration was arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct.

Adrian Cruz has worn many hats since being a Cabinet member during Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's first term, but turned in his resignation days before he was arrested by police.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella confirmed a complaint was made June 9 that led to Cruz's arrest the next day, "relative to a criminal sexual conduct complaint of a minor."

Savella, who didn't have additional details on the arrest, told The Guam Daily Post that Cruz was arrested June 10 on suspicion of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and child abuse before being booked and released.

"The 'booked and released' was the advisement that was obtained when the (attorney general's) office was contacted by the investigator," said Savella, who added the complaint was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General.

Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin said the administration didn't have any information on Cruz's arrest or release. However, she said the administation received a resignation letter from Cruz dated June 6. Paco-San Agustin confirmed Adelup didn't receive the letter until June 10, the day Cruz was arrested.

The Post attempted to contact Attorney General Douglas Moylan regarding whether Cruz's arrest would result in criminal charges. Moylan didn't respond as of press time.

Roles in administration

Cruz was appointed May 18 to be executive director of the Hagåtña Restoration and Revitalization Authority. Prior to that, he served in other roles in the administration.

According to a release at the time announcing his new role, Cruz had served as a senior policy adviser at Adelup, deputy director of the Guam Department of Agriculture, chair of the Estoriå-ta Commission and chair of the Free Association Task Force under the Commission on Decolonization.