Former Cabinet member Cruz pleads not guilty

A former member of the governor's Cabinet pleaded not guilty to charges related to sexually assaulting and harassing a 17-year-old boy.

On Wednesday morning, Adrian Peter Cruz appeared before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison to answer to charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and promoting prostitution as third-degree felonies and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

On behalf of Cruz, attorney Joaquin "Jay" Arriola Jr. pleaded not guilty to the charges, waived Cruz's right to a speedy trial and requested a jury trial.

Sison said Cruz's hearings will be held before Judge Vernon Perez.

Considering the arraignment hearing was Cruz's first court appearance since being charged, Sison also allowed him to remain released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Conditions of his release include obeying all laws, staying away from the alleged victim and not consuming any alcohol, marijuana, or illegal drugs and substances.

After Cruz checks in with probation, he will be required to check in once a week by phone.

Charges

Cruz's indictment, filed last month, accuses the former Cabinet member for the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration of committing criminal sexual conduct and harassment on May 26 and promoting prostitution on May 31.

The indictment, which doesn't provide much detail about Cruz's alleged actions, states he committed criminal sexual conduct by intentionally engaging in sexual contact with the 17-year-old by touching his inner thigh and using force or coercion, and committed harassment by threatening to strike, kick, shove or offensively touch the victim.

As for promoting prostitution, the charging document states Cruz "knowingly solicited a person to commit or engage in prostitution."

According to Post files, prior to Cruz being charged, Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella confirmed a complaint was filed against Cruz on June 9 and that he was arrested, booked and released the next day.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan said his office released Cruz after GPD's Domestic Assault Response Team contacted his office with information on the arrest that was incomplete.

At the time of Cruz's arrest on June 10, he was employed with the government of Guam and had been serving as executive director of the Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Authority. However, Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin told The Guam Daily Post that the administration received a resignation letter from Cruz dated June 6, but Adelup didn't receive the letter until June 10.

Prior to Cruz's most recent role at Adelup, he had served in other roles in the administration, including as a senior policy adviser at Adelup, deputy director of the Guam Department of Agriculture, chair of the Estoriå-ta Commission and chair of the Free Association Task Force under the Commission on Decolonization.