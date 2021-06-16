A beachside 65-unit condominium or long-term apartment complex will open by October in what used to be the former Accion Hotel and former seminary in Yona.

"It's now called Windward Residences," according to Gerald Sanders, property manager for Windward Residences. "It's undergoing major renovations and no surface will be left untouched."

Windward Residences, with its views of the ocean and greenery, sits on a total of 72,801 square meters of property, complete with a swimming pool and its own wastewater treatment plant.

Preparations are in high gear to get everything ready by the October soft opening.

"We have one-bedroom and two-bedroom units available, and plans to have larger units. Each room will be fully furnished, with washer and dryer in each unit, and Wi-Fi connection," Sanders said.

The sign "Windward Residences" is up by the entrance to the property, along with a banner that reads, in part, "Opening soon."

The sprawling property was bought for $5.7 million by TF Investment LLC in 2019 from the Archdiocese of Agana, which plans to use portions of the proceeds of the sale to help pay clergy sex abuse claims. TF Investment is an affiliate of GPPC Inc., a major player in the region's construction industry.

"Extensive ocean frontage, beach access, panoramic, unobstructed ocean views and a beautiful South Pacific vacation destination is coming soon," TF Investment said on its website featuring Windward Residences, along with other properties such as Inn on the Bay in Agat and Apusento Gardens in Ordot-Chalan Pago.