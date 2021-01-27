Former chief at CPS: Lag puts children at risk

Catholic Social Service has sent referrals to Child Protective Services on four or five households at Global Dorm in Maite, the government's emergency homeless shelter set up in July 2020 and managed by the nonprofit.

Two or three referrals were needed for some of the households because there was no response from CPS, according to Diana Calvo, executive director for Catholic Social Service.

One of the households, a case just about two months ago, required four referrals before CPS responded. That isn't normal, Calvo said, based on her experience serving as division chief over CPS between 1998 and 2007.

When a referral is received, the information is reviewed, and intake staff members make a judgment call on whether the referral warrants an investigation, Calvo said. But two or three referrals on the same child or children does require staff to verify the situation, she added.

"Unfortunately, that wasn't happening. It actually hasn't been happening for a number of years," Calvo said.

The CSS director said she knows the Department of Public Health and Social services is stretched thin responding to COVID-19, but added most CPS staff are performing their duties. The governor recently issued an order temporarily moving CPS from Public Health's administrative oversight to the Department of Youth Affairs.

CPS staffing shortfall for years

CPS has stated it hasn't been able to respond because of the lack of staff, but that has long been the case, Calvo said.

"CPS and the bureau as a whole, even when I was chief administrator, has never had the full complement of staff," she added. "You adjust scheduling if there is an increase in referrals, in order to ensure that all referrals are attended to and investigated. ... But I think when you have over 800 and close to 1,000 referrals, that's a very serious concern. I don't know how many of those are multiple referrals of the same children, but what it says is that the health and safety of these children (are) really at risk. And CPS, who has the authority to ensure that, has failed in their responsibility."

CSS is a member of the Guam Homeless Coalition, and most referrals are the result of outreach to the homeless, when CSS identifies families who may be at risk.

"As a mandated reporter, if we feel that a child's safety and health may be in danger, we are required by Guam law to make a report," Calvo said. "Because we are a member of a coalition and we've been focusing a lot on homeless families and families that have high-risk factors ... all of those are sometimes present when we go out to do outreaches or even home visits."

Calvo said she has had to call CPS to follow up on referrals that they believe need attention.

"Sometimes they will do a home visit, sometimes they won't. There's no consistency," she added.

Some cases might see a response after one referral, but for the kind of families CSS works with, the organization does not feel CPS has been responsive, Calvo said.

The organization is able to keep track of cases as some have involved clients who are also in other programs and Catholic Social Service will sometimes be working with the Guam Department of Education.

"We will know we have made referrals and then we will know there's not been any action because nothing has changed in the situation involving those families," Calvo said. "They're still on the streets. There's still issues. Or if we have some of the kids, there's no real intervention that has been responded to by CPS on the families we are helping."

Issues at Global Dorm reported in October

The Guam Daily Post first reported on lagging CPS responses to Global Dorm referrals in October 2020. At the time, the Post requested comment from the Department of Public Health and Social Services on whether Global Dorm referrals were received by CPS and if action was taken. CPS could not confirm the identity of any reporting parties, but the human services program administrator said the office "makes every attempt to investigate any referrals on child abuse or neglect."

Some of the Global Dorm cases escalated enough in severity that when CPS did respond, children were removed from their parents, according to Calvo. That could have been avoided with earlier intervention, she added.

"CPS also has services to help with families who are stressed in order to reduce the risk of any kind of abuse, neglect or anything that might endanger health and safety," Calvo said. "So it wouldn't need to escalate to any kind of child removal. ... And we've made referrals for the prevention part of it, to help work with families. They're trying to be good parents, but they're just going through really hard times. And CPS can provide what they call 'safe and stable services' to help strengthen those families."

If referrals were forwarded to prevention services, Catholic Social Service had not seen that type of intervention, Calvo said. Most of the responses from CPS have been punitive, meaning children were separated from parents and sent to a shelter or elsewhere.

Some children sent to the CSS Alee Children's Shelter stay for some time, up to six or nine months, as the reunification process moves slowly.

"We've even had kids stay with us for over two years at the shelter," Calvo said.

Calvo said she hasn't read the order but said concerns with CPS have been raised through the Guam Homeless Coalition and the Guam Early Learning Council.

The CSS director said she is hoping CPS will be able to improve the process and perform its duties with the changes.

"Every day and every month, we've had issues of referrals for abuse and neglect. But when you have a situation like COVID and it's stressing families ... even families who have the best intentions, sometimes the stress breaks them ... and sometimes when they do take it out on the kids, it's a very severe action," Calvo said.