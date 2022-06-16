A woman who worked as a supervisory sales clerk for the Navy Exchange Mini Mart and gas station has agreed to admit in federal court the allegation that she stole from her employer.

Jazmin Poll, 35, will admit before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo today that between Nov. 20, 2019 and Jan. 25, 2020, she knowingly and willfully stole money belonging to the U.S. Navy Exchange valued at $1,000 or less.

No plea deal was filed in court.

Poll, who remains free, previously pleaded not guilty to theft of government money.