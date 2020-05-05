Former CNMI Gov. Froilan Tenorio dies

The fourth governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Froilan Cruz Tenorio, died on May 4 in Fort Worth, Texas. He was 80.

“Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and I, along with our families, join the commonwealth in mourning the passing of Governor Tenorio. Our prayers are with his wife Grace, their children, and grandchildren,” Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said in a statement.

“Governor Tenorio led a great life that was highlighted by his decades of public service. He was a true statesman in every sense of the word. He was deeply devoted to our islands and worked hard to protect them during his years as a senator, as our Washington representative, as our governor and House speaker,” the governor's office stated.

Tenorio was the CNMI governor from 1994 to 1998 during the Saipan garment industry and tourism economic boom in the Northern Marianas.

He believed in private sector success and fiscal conservatism and worked hard to advocate for the CNMI’s needs with the federal government, the CNMI governor's office stated.

“The commonwealth will forever remember one of its most devoted public servants as a man who helped pave the way for our islands’ progress,” the governor's office stated.