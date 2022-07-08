Former CNMI Judge Herbert Soll dies

Herbert D. Soll, former associate judge of the Commonwealth Trial Court in the Northern Marianas, died Thursday in Hawaii.

He was 85.

Soll also served as a justice pro tempore for the Supreme Court of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A former Peace Corps volunteer in Brazil, Soll also worked as the chief public defender of the Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands.

In addition to serving as a judge, he served as deputy attorney general in the CNMI from 1993 to 1996 and as a hearing officer for the Department of Labor and Immigration from 1996 to 1999, while also giving back to the community by teaching at Northern Marianas College, according to the CNMI Judiciary.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Judge Soll,” said CNMI Chief Justice Alexandro C. Castro. “His contributions and dedication to improving the Commonwealth, and the Pacific region as a whole, cannot be overstated."