Former cop held in federal drug investigation

A former law enforcement officer is being held at the Guam Department of Corrections Hagåtña Detention Facility in connection with a federal drug investigation.

A complaint was filed in the District Court of Guam against Jose Pablo Ananich late Wednesday afternoon.

Ananich was taken into custody that evening.

However, minutes after the complaint was filed in federal court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas requested and was immediately granted her application to seal the case or keep it confidential.

Her request to the court states that law enforcement is still working on other individuals involved in an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

There's no word yet whether charges have been filed against Ananich.

He appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday morning, but the public and the media were not allowed to attend the hearing as the case is sealed. He was then taken back into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Ananich is being represented by attorney Jay Arriola.

The Guam Daily Post has confirmed that Ananich served as a corrections officer with DOC from 1991 to 2003 before working as a police officer with the Guam Police Department for several years.