Former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. will be allowed to leave his house during the daytime hours after spending the past five years under house arrest at his Yigo residence.

Torre, who is facing a second trial in connection with the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo, is scheduled back in court on Tuesday for jury selection before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas.

On Monday, Barcinas granted a defense request to lift the house arrest restrictions.

Assistant Attorney General Basil O’Mallan did not file an opposition, but told the court last week that the Piolo family opposes the request.

The court vacated Torre Jr.’s house arrest and placed him under a strict curfew.

“Torre shall be at his home at all times between the hours of 4 p.m. through 9 a.m. for the limited purposes of attending, or traveling to and from: court appearances, meetings with defense counsel or probation officers, religious services, and/or emergency medical treatment.”

The court ordered that he must be accompanied by a third party custodian, while outside of his home during the approved time period.

Forty-eight potential jurors will be recalled to the local court on Tuesday to continue jury selection.

Parties expect to complete selecting a jury by the end of the day.