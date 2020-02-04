Former cop's negligent homicide case back in court

Former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. is back in the Superior Court of Guam today to find out what will come next in his second criminal trial.

Torre Jr. is charged with negligent homicide in the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

Ahead of the status hearing before newly assigned Judge Arthur Barcinas, the prosecution filed its amended exhibit list with the court.

The list includes evidence that the prosecuting attorney plans to use at trial. Among the exhibit list is the 911 recording of Piolo's pleas for help, as he bled from a gunshot wound. About halfway through his 15-minute final call, Piolo is heard saying, "LT, please help me. I'm dying, I'm dying. He shot me, he shot me."

The government also lists the police body camera footage taken the night officers responded to the Torre home in Yigo. Chief Prosecutor Basil O'Mallan previously said they plan to mute the audio.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola had argued that the body cam footage was suppressed and shouldn’t be allowed in the second trial.

The prosecution also plans to use as evidence Torre and Piolo's phone call logs, Torre's clothing from the night of the shooting, and his gun holster.

A status hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. today.

After some delays, a new judge

Parties in Torre’s case were close to selecting a 12-member jury for trial before the case was delayed over the past several weeks.

Judge Michael Bordallo stepped down from hearing the case after he announced his impending resignation from the local court. He is a candidate to be the next magistrate judge at the District Court of Guam. No official notice of his resignation had been received as of Monday.

Judges Elyze Iriarte and Anita Sukola disqualified themselves due to conflicts, and the case ultimately was assigned to Barcinas.