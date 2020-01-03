Former cop's second trial set

A second trial for former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. will begin this month in the Superior Court of Guam.

Torre, who stands accused in the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo, appeared before Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

Jury selection for trial is set to begin on Jan. 14.

Chief Prosecutor Basil O'Mallan told the court on Thursday that the prosecution has had no luck reaching former Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, who performed Piolo's autopsy and ruled his death a homicide.

"We are still trying to locate where Dr. Espinola is. He's bouncing between apparently Texas and Philippines," said O'Mallan. "We have reached out and been in contact with his daughter. As far as with him specifically, no success at this time."

Defense attorney Jay Arriola shared his concern with the court.

"We concur with the court's advice that the government is required to provide proof on the diligence on their efforts to locate these witnesses. From what we've heard so far, we are concerned primarily with Dr. Aurelio Espinola. As to other witnesses that may be unavailable or in the mainland, there still needs to be a showing that they're beyond the reach of the authority of the court to secure their presence or unavailable to at least to video testimony," said Arriola. "We are aware that in other more recent cases, Dr. Espinola's competency may have been subject to vigorous examination in other cases where he has changed his opinion as to the cause of death. That would be and is exculpatory to the defense at this point. We think there is a dire need to have his personal testimony in this case."

"If you are going to think about introducing prior testimony from Dr. Espinola from another trial and not this trial, then you are going to have to proffer that right away because that we have to address. What the court stated was we know he is very elderly, ... that's all the court was pointing out," said Bordallo. "The reality of those witnesses - it's been 2-1/2 years since the trial - certain witnesses have retired and moved on. I don't know the court has the authority to subpoenas anybody outside of my jurisdiction, to my knowledge."

The government anticipates taking two to three weeks to present its case in chief, while the defense estimates it would need about one week.

Torre faces charges of negligent homicide and aggravated assault. There has been no word if he will again take the witness stand, but his name is on the defense witness list.