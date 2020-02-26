Former cop seeks certain documents from court clerk

The attorney for former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. wants a Superior Court of Guam judge to deny the Judiciary’s motion to quash a defense subpoena, which asks the Clerk of Court to hand over certain documents and testify in a hearing that seeks to dismiss the case.

Torre, who is accused of negligent homicide in the 2015 shooting death of Guam police Sgt. Elbert Piolo, contends the case should be dismissed as his right to a speedy trial has been violated, since it didn't go before a jury within 60 days of the time he asserted his rights.

The prosecution argues Torre is to blame for the trial delays and wants to move forward with the trial.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola on Monday filed a consolidated opposition to the court's motions to quash the subpoenas – once again requesting certain documents and for the clerk to testify at Torre’s dismissal hearing.

“The court’s delay of this matter has a direct effect on the defendant’s motion to dismiss,” Arriola stated. “This is not oppressive or unreasonable.”

During a previous hearing, Judge Arthur Barcinas took notice of a portion of Torre’s request, which includes the court calendar from Jan. 23 to Feb. 21 and the Supreme Court of Guam administrative rules.

Kristina Baird, the administrator of the courts, said the subpoena itself gave no indication as to why the clerk of court would be appearing. The Judiciary also said it responded to the defendant’s request via Freedom of Information Act requests.

However, the documents included redacted portions that resulted in the defense filing the subpoenas.

Torre is scheduled back in court on Feb. 28.