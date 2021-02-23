Former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. will have his gun back after his acquittal.

Torre Jr. was acquitted of negligent homicide and other charges in the shooting death of his fellow officer Elbert Piolo.

A Superior Court of Guam jury returned with a not guilty verdict on Nov. 23, 2020.

The jury’s prior decision was followed by a judgment of acquittal issued in the Superior Court of Guam on Feb. 19.

Judge Arthur Barcinas, in the Feb. 19 decision, ordered the return of a Glock 27 pistol, magazine and ammunition, passport, and firearms ID to Torre. The gun was part of the evidence in the case.

His bail will also be exonerated, according to Barcinas' order.

It wasn’t clear if Torre Jr. will get his job back at the Guam Police Department.