An ex-Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency officer allegedly caught with illegal guns and methamphetamine is hoping to be treated for his drug addiction.

Henry Salinas Alvendia appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

U.S. Probation Office wants his supervised release in his federal bribery case revoked after Alvendia was arrested last December on the drug and weapons possession charges which was filed against him in local court.

Defense attorney John Gorman asked the federal judge to delay the revocation hearing, adding that the drug case is set to go to trial in Superior Court on Aug. 8.

“He does have a substance abuse problem,” said Gorman, who is working to get Alvendia into the Lighthouse Recovery Center for treatment.

He told the court he would make a request for Alvendia to be released from custody if he is allowed to attend the drug treatment program.

Alvendia was convicted in federal court of accepting bribes and was on supervised release at the time officers allegedly found him with a shotgun, rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition for the firearms, plastic baggies, a digital scale and plastic straws with methamphetamine, Post files state.