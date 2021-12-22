A former Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency officer who recently denied allegations that he possessed illegal guns and drugs during a traffic stop will remain behind bars.

Henry Salinas Alvendia appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

The U.S. Probation Office recommended that the judge revoke his supervised release in his federal case after being arrested and charged in local court earlier this month.

Defense attorney John Gorman asked the court for more time to review the violation.

In the meantime, Alvendia will remain in prison.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 25.

Alvendia was recently charged in the Superior Court of Guam after officers found a shotgun, rifle, multiple rounds for the firearms, plastic baggies, a digital scale and plastic straws with methamphetamine, court documents state.

He was convicted in federal court of accepting bribes and spent a year at a federal correctional institution in Oregon.