James Canto, the former deputy attorney general in charge of the litigation division at the Office of the Attorney General, has moved over to the Port Authority of Guam to serve as legal counsel.

Port General Manager Rory Respicio told The Guam Daily Post that Canto brings with him a wealth of legal experience and will provide management with advice on a range of issues, as well as guide decisions that could have potential legal ramifications and help avert possible problems with contract management, negotiations and personnel matters.

PAG announced Canto's hire Wednesday. Former AG Leevin Camacho had tapped Canto to head the OAG's litigation division in 2019. Camacho lost his bid for reelection in November 2022. AG Douglas Moylan now leads the office.

Canto stated in a release that he chose to accept a position at the Port because he "wanted to be part of a dynamic and cohesive team that strives to advance Guam economically and socially. And that is precisely what the Port family does."

"I also wanted to use my experience to counsel and advise Port management and to perform transactional work such as to craft and manage the many Port contracts - in addition to using my litigation skills," Canto added.

He will be working with staff attorney Christine Claveria Arriola, with whom Canto said he hoped "to forge a powerful and effective Port legal team."

"I wish to provide sage legal advice to management in order to continue the Port's recent success and to help guide and navigate the Port through any legal difficulties that may lie ahead to arrive at a highly productive future," Canto said in the release.