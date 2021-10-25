Former DOC director named Guam HSA

The former director of the Department of Corrections is the new Guam Homeland Security Advisor.

Brennan’s appointment as HSA takes effect Oct. 26, according to a press release from Adelup.

“Josh and I are pleased to announce that Samantha Brennan will lead the Guam Homeland Security. As a longtime public safety officer with over two decades of experience, we know she has the intuition and integrity necessary to ensure the security of our island and our people. She is community-centered and laser-focused,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said.

“In her prior positions, she earned the trust of elected leaders and received significant support in carrying out critical mandates that have undoubtedly improved the quality of public services.”

Brennan resigned as DOC director in November 2019. Her replacement, Frank Ishizaki, resigned in January. Adelup shifted Joe Carbullido from the Guam Police Department to DOC to fill the vacancy.

According to the press release, Brennan served at the Judiciary of Guam for 25 years and retired as a Supervisor of the Adult Probation Office. She returned to public service in the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration when she was appointed Director of the Department of Corrections. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration and a Masters of Public Administration from the University of Guam, in addition to completing the Criminal Justice Certificate Academy where she earned certification from the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission and an Associate of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from the Guam Community College.