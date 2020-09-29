Former DOC officer accused of probation violation

A former Department of Corrections officer who admitted to his role in a major contraband scheme at the prison will have to answer to allegations that he failed to report weekly to Adult Probation Services.

Defendant Fermin Maratita appeared virtually before the Superior Court of Guam on Monday.

It was his seventh probation violation, as he continues to await sentencing, according to the information provided to the court.

“Even though it made the news, he still didn’t check in?” said Sukola. “You better be careful.”

Defense attorney Doug Moylan will first speak with Maratita about the alleged violation.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 15 for his sentencing date to be set.

Maratita is facing up to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to receiving bribes and possessing methamphetamine while employed as a guard at the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao.

He was among 13 people, including six DOC officers, indicted in September 2017 in a scheme to bring meth, cellphones and other contraband into the Mangilao prison for two maximum-security inmates.

An outstanding warrant remains in place for defendant Liana Cabrera, who reportedly fled the island.

Sukola noted authorities have yet to locate Cabrera.