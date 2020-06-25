Eric San Nicolas Santos, a former corrections officer, is challenging his termination from the Department of Corrections, calling the sanction excessive, and a violation of Guam laws and regulations.

Available documents from the Civil Service Commission did not include the final notice of adverse action, which would detail the reasons behind the termination.

However, the appeal hints at an altercation while Santos was off duty.

"I was the victim in the alleged incident and my conduct was reasonable at all times," Santos wrote in his May 20 appeal. "In addition, there was no nexus between the alleged incident and my duties as a correctional officer."

Allegations against police, AG

Santos said he called 911 as the alleged victim threatened with a deadly weapon, which was not specified. Santos said he has also made official reports to internal affairs at the Guam Police Department regarding the conduct of officers "involved at the time of the incident, and how they handled the situation."

"I also filed a complaint toward an AG employee who happened to intervene on behalf of the alleged victims, who were friends of his, at the time of the incident," Santos wrote.

Assistant Attorney General Donna Lawrence, representing DOC, said during a status call on the the termination matter on Tuesday that Dan Del Priore, Santos' lay representative from the Guam Federation of Teachers, had objected to DOC's proposed and final adverse actions. She is seeking a motion to strike the objection. Case management statements are anticipated and another status call is scheduled for July 7.

Alleged interference by DOC

Santos and DOC are also at the commission on a suspension matter. Del Priore filed a motion to dismiss the case for procedural defect and requested that the CSC void the suspension, among other motions.

He alleges that DOC failed to answer requests to conduct interviews of inmates who are witnesses in the matter, and interfered with DOC employees who are witnesses in the case by influencing them to not attend CSC hearings.

The case is already undergoing merit hearings, which began in February. There is only one night of testimony left. The hearing will resume on July 7.

Lawrence said she also seeks to strike the allegations from GFT and pursue an evidentiary hearing.

However, CSC Administrative Law Judge Eric Miller said Priore's motions were late filed and the CSC chairman will decide whether to treat them as such and do nothing, or have a hearing on them.

Priore took exception to the characterization that the motions were late filed because the alleged conduct in one of the motions arose during the merit hearings and "therefore cannot be late, by definition."

Other DOC matters

The CSC also heard a matter for former DOC Lt. Jeffrey Limo, who has already pleaded guilty to official misconduct as a misdemeanor for his role in a major prison contraband scheme.

He is serving a suspended sentence, meaning no jail time as long as terms are followed.

Lawrence requested to continue the case for 30 days to speak with Limo's attorney, Curtis Vandeveld.

Vandeveld said settlement talks are planned but not ongoing.