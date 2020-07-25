Former DOC officer awaits sentencing in contraband case

A former Department of Corrections officer who admitted to his role in a major contraband scheme at the prison is waiting to be sentenced in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Fermin Maratita appeared before Judge Anita Sukola on Thursday.

“I understand he is going to be one of the last in the few in this case to be sentenced,” Sukola said.

Defense attorney Doug Moylan told the court Maratita's defense team has yet to receive all the plea agreements and judgments the prosecution gave to other defendants in the case.

Maratita is scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 24 to find out when he can be sentenced.

He is facing up to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to receiving bribes and possessing methamphetamine while employed as a guard at the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao.

Maratita was among 13 people, including six DOC officers, indicted in September 2017 in a scheme to bring meth, cellphones and other contraband into the Mangilao prison for two maximum-security inmates.

An outstanding warrant remains in place for defendant Liana Cabrera, who has been reported to have left the island.