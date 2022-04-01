Former Department of Corrections Deputy Director Joey Alan Acfalle Terlaje wants the case filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam dismissed.

Terlaje appeared before Judge Alberto Tolentino on Thursday.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola told the court that prosecutors have provided no facts of the case that alleged his client restrained the victim, inflicted bodily injury or committed any act related to the allegations of official misconduct.

Terlaje, who also worked as a marshal at the local court, stands accused of exposing an alleged victim to a risk of serious bodily injury at a barbecue in 2017, and ignoring and abusing his position as a government official in relation to a crime. Investigators alleged that he helped the then-mayor of Yona, Jesse Blas, who allegedly beat his girlfriend and detained her for three days.

Blas’ then-girlfriend was identified as drug convict Vickilyn Manglona Teregeyo.

Prosecutors noted a grand jury indicted Terlaje in December 2021 on charges of felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and two counts of official misconduct as misdemeanors.

Arriola told the court he would be filing a motion to dismiss the case, as he argued the statute of limitation for the felony expired in 2000, and in 2018 for the misdemeanors.

A hearing on the dismissal motion has not yet been scheduled.

Judge Tolentino ordered the government to turn over all of the evidence in the case to the defense team.

Terlaje, who remains free, has asserted his speedy trial rights and previously pleaded not guilty.