Former DOC official denies charges in new indictment

Former Department of Corrections Deputy Director Joey Alan Acfalle Terlaje denied the charges handed down against him in a superseding indictment.

Terlaje, through his defense attorney Jay Arriola, pleaded not guilty to felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and two counts of official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

Terlaje is also a former Superior Court of Guam marshal. He appeared before Judge Alberto Tolentino on Monday.

The new indictment was filed on April 30. It includes the same charges as the indictment against him last December.

However, prosecutors noted in the felonious restraint charge of the new indictment that Terlaje was a public officer through Sept. 25, 2019.

Terlaje is set to go to trial at the end of this month.

Motion to dismiss

The court heard arguments on his pending motion to dismiss the case.

The defense argued that the time to pursue the felony charge expired in 2000, and in 2018 for the misdemeanors.

The prosecution did not file a response to the motion.

“It’s very disappointing on the part of the people that it chose to ignore the response that the court had ordered so that it can flesh out the information and decide on the issues,” said Tolentino.

Terlaje stands accused of exposing an alleged victim to a risk of serious bodily injury at a barbecue in 2017 and ignoring and abusing his position as a government official in relation to a crime. Investigators alleged that he helped the then-mayor of Yona, Jesse Blas. Blas allegedly beat his girlfriend and detained her for three days.

The court took the motion under advisement and again ordered the government to hand over all the evidence to the defense team.

Attorney Arriola said he would file a second motion to dismiss on the superseding indictment.

According to Post files, the grand jury was presented with three alleged events that occurred between Aug. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2017 including a barbecue at the ranch in Yona, a text message between Terlaje and Jesse Blas, and the arrest of the victim at a hotel in Tumon.