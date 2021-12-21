The former Department of Corrections deputy director and former court marshal who is facing criminal charges will remain out of prison for now.

Joey Alan Acfalle Terlaje, 45, was indicted on a charge of felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and two counts of official misconduct as misdemeanors.

Following his indictment, which was handed down Dec. 17, the Superior Court of Guam issued a summons for him to appear before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Jan. 5, 2022.

The indictment in the local court was announced by the Office of the Attorney General just days after District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood asked federal prosecutors why other public officials were not charged in the bribery and extortion case involving Jesse Blas, former Yona mayor.

Carlina Charfauros, spokesperson for the Guam AG's office, said Terlaje had been under investigation for months, leading to the indictment. The investigation included the collection and review of evidence and witness interviews.

Terlaje was a captain with the U.S. Marshals Service division at the Judiciary of Guam before he was appointed in December 2018 to serve as deputy director at DOC. In September 2019, he resigned from the DOC position after he was named by federal investigators as an alleged associate of the former mayor. Blas is serving a three-year sentence in federal prison for extortion in a broader drug-dealing investigation.

Woman allegedly held for 3 days

According to the indictment, Terlaje is accused of exposing the victim to risk of serious bodily injury at a barbecue in 2017 and for ignoring and abusing his position as a government official in relation to a crime.

Federal investigators presented an audio recording in Blas' case that indicates Terlaje allegedly dragged a then-girlfriend of Blas away from a barbecue and into a house where she was held for three days. In one recording, the former mayor was heard scolding his former girlfriend, Vickilyn Teregeyo, a local court drug case defendant.