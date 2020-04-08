Former DPR director rehired in GovGuam

Less than two weeks after he resigned as the director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, Richard Ybanez was rehired – to a new position in the government of Guam.

Ybanez submitted his resignation to the governor citing health reasons effective Feb. 27.

As DPR director, he was making $76,188 a year.

He resigned following multiple closures of the Hagåtña and Dededo swimming pools, and the termination of the contractor that had been managing the pools.

On March 11, Ybanez was tapped to be a special projects coordinator at the Guam Regional Transit Authority as an unclassified employee making $61,796 per year.

The personnel action was signed by the Department of Administration on March 19.

Ybanez is the second-highest paid employee at the agency after interim GRTA Director Celestin Babauta, who makes $88,408 a year.