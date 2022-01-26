Former DYA worker pleaded not guilty to assault, official misconduct charges

A former Department of Youth Affairs worker accused of assaulting a client at the facility denied the charges filed against her in the Superior Court of Guam.

Cleo-Noni Maria Millan Lamb, 22, appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Tuesday.

She pleaded not guilty to assault by a peace officer as a third-degree felony and official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

Lamb waived her speedy trial rights, and the case has been assigned to Judge Alberto Tolentino.

According to court documents, the client, 12, told police he and Lamb were in a room when he apparently insulted Lamb repeatedly.

Lamb was then accused of removing her duty belt and asking the victim, "You want to try me?"

The child felt scared and said, "No," documents state.

That's when Lamb allegedly punched the victim in the nose, causing the child to bleed.

Another DYA employee stepped in and told Lamb to "cool down," documents state.

Lamb allegedly admitted to investigators that she punched the child and claimed she was fed up with his disrespect.

In an interview with The Post, Lamb apologized to the client for her actions. She also claimed she did not get proper guidance or support during her four months with the agency.

Lamb confirmed earlier this month that she was fired from her job following the alleged incident.