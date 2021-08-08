Three former board members of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, who had been charged with violating Guam's Open Government Law but were later acquitted or relinquished of those charges, have filed claims under the Government Claims Act to have their legal fees reimbursed by the agency.

The three claims total nearly $172,000. GHURA so far has responded to only one claim - from former board Chairman David Sablan - denying the request.

GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna responded briefly, acknowledging a potential conflict of interest, but adding that he would continue to protect federal dollars administered by the agency.

"Any final decision relative to this matter will be made by GHURA’s governing board as I may be conflicted since my cooperation with federal authorities resulted in charges being filed against these individuals. I can assure you, however, that I will continue to protect these federal funds intended to benefit low-income families and those most vulnerable, and not those in a position of power. I do wish them well in their future endeavors," Topasna said.

The Guam Daily Post reported on Sablan's reimbursement claim last year but the amount was not stated at the time.

He and five other former commissioners were accused of taking part in secret meetings, including meetings that were held to facilitate the awarding of millions of dollars in low-income housing tax credits to certain companies. Sablan faced the most charges and was one of three commissioners who proceeded to trial, where they were ultimately acquitted in late October 2019.

Cases against the remaining defendants were soon dismissed, concluding what was once described as a "milestone case."

Sablan claimed reimbursement of $48,453 in legal fees. The claim was submitted in June 2020.

"GHURA should be responsible for the cost of my legal defense since these events were during my service as a commissioner for GHURA," Sablan wrote.

The agency rejected the claim on grounds that it does not fall within the parameters of the Government Claims Act, and that GHURA "did not cause the purported harm to Mr. Sablan."

The Government Claims Act authorizes residents, under limited circumstances, to file claims against the government, which would otherwise be barred by sovereign immunity.

GHURA stated this waiver occurs only for certain governmental actions "that are contractual in nature or claims in tort arising from negligent acts of employees."

"Thus, no claim may be filed or lawsuit commenced against GHURA except in areas of contract or negligence," the agency added. "Instead, Mr. Sablan seeks reimbursement for legal fees expended in defending criminal charges brought against him arising from actions taken while he was the Chairman of the GHURA Board of Commissioners. The seeking of attorney fees or reimbursement of fees does not fall within the purview of the Government Claims Act."

GHURA denied the claim in December 2020. Sablan has 18 months from rejection to file suit. But GHURA Deputy Director Elizabeth Napoli said the agency so far is unaware of any suit, other than the claim already administered.

Two more claims, from former commissioners Cecile Suda and Rosie Blas, are more recent, having been filed in late April.

Suda was one of the commissioners who went to trial, but Blas did not. Suda claimed reimbursement on $92,975 in legal fees. Blas is claiming $30,492.

GHURA has six months to respond to a claim from its filing.