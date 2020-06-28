Former Gov. Calvo to join Biden in APIA town hall

Former Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo will be joining presumptive presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden in the Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote Presidential Town Hall.

The town hall will be streaming on Sunday morning.

Calvo, a Republican, will be representing President Donald Trump’s campaign.

APIA is a national nonpartisan organization that works with partners to mobilize Asian American Pacific Islanders in electoral and civic participation.

“I am honored to participate in this critically important Presidential Town Hall alongside former Vice President Joe Biden; Congresswoman Judy Chu, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus; Amna Nawaz, PBS NewsHour senior national correspondent; and Vicky Nguyen, NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent who will both serve as moderators,” Calvo stated.

“This election is critical for the direction of where our beloved country is heading and I will offer a unique perspective of having worked with both the previous administration and the Trump administration.”

The Trump and Biden campaigns will address key topics related to health care, discrimination and racism in America, immigration, and safeguarding the economy during the pandemic in two separate, moderated discussions, according to the APIA Vote website.

In presidential battleground states and in state and local races across the country, AANHPI voters are poised to play a pivotal role in the 2020 elections. Asian Americans are the fastest-growing ethnic population in the country, with the electorate expected to double between 2015 and 2040, from 5.9 million eligible voters to 12.2 million.

The town hall is co-produced by the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) and is organized by APIA Vote, a nonpartisan voter mobilization organization, and is the keystone event of APIAVote’s annual National AAPI Leadership Summit. It is the fourth presidential town hall the group has hosted and provides a rare opportunity for candidates to speak directly to the AANHPI community about the issues that impact them.